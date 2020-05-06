Teen arrested after burglary, theft at elderly woman’s home

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County teenager faces at least four charges after police say he broke into an 88-year-old’s home April 25, according to Pocahontas police.
Carter Layne Gramling, 18, Pocahontas was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief-1st degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Pocahontas police went to a house on Dana Drive on April 25 after getting a call about the burglary.
The 88-year-old woman told police she was upstairs when she heard the window in her back door broken.
“The victim in this case stated that approximately $50 in cash was taken from her purse that was in the kitchen,” the affidavit noted.
Pocahontas police later questioned Gramling April 28 about the burglary. Police originally believed he was not being truthful and read him his Miranda rights.
“Mr. Gramling started with telling about the envelope of money that he took from the ‘old lady’s house,' the 88-year-old female’s house. He also stated that he got a bag of change from a vehicle at a different address (later determined to be on Pine Valley Drive. I then asked Mr. Gramling to tell me how he got into the 88-year victim’s home on Dana Drive,” the affidavit from Pocahontas police noted.
Gramling told police how he got into the house, police said in the affidavit.
“Mr. Gramling seemed surprised when I informed him that the victim was home and upstairs during the break-in,” the affidavit noted.
Gramling also told police that he and another suspect went to a different house on Pine Valley Drive. He said they threw a rock at the back door, but did not go inside, police said.
However, the other suspect, a juvenile, told police they went inside the house but did not take anything.
A $20,000 bond was set for Gramling, who will be arraigned June 24 in circuit court.
