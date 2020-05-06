Texas man arrested in cattle theft, forgery case

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man is facing multiple charges in Sharp County after authorities say the man was involved in a cattle theft case.
Aaron Todd Davis, 35, of Nacogdoches, Texas was arrested May 4 on suspicion of engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise, forgery-II and theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Sharp County Sheriff’s Investigators went to the Ash Flat Livestock Barn April 15 after getting a call about a fictitious check for cattle that had been sold April 10.
Authorities said the man paid for the cattle with a personal check from the Texarkana area, loaded the 13 head of cattle onto a cattle trailer and left.
However, officials found out that the information the man provided to the business was fictitious, according to online court records.
Deputies also found out that the cattle were sold at a barn in Morrilton April 11, along with 14 other head of cattle by a man and a woman.
The probable cause affidavit noted the manager of a sale barn did give police video of the suspects in the case.
“David did remember that all 27 head of cattle did have glue on the cattle from where the cattle identification numbers from another auction had been removed recently,” the affidavit noted. “David also advised us that he had received a call from his bank .. that the two individuals had come to their bank on the 11th and cashed both checks.”
The checks totaled nearly $15,800, officials said.
Sharp County deputies also got a call on April 17 from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture about the case.
“(Investigator Billy Black) advised he had made contact with Ranger Brent Mast of Texas. Ranger Mast advised he had been working a similar case in Texas and described the subjects and their vehicle to Black, which matched our suspects,” the affidavit noted. “Black then sent Mast the photos we had on our case and Mast verified that they were the same subjects. Mast identified the subjects as Aaron Todd Davis and Jessica Davis.”
According to online court records, there was no information listed for Jessica Davis in Sharp County Wednesday.
A $10,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Aaron Todd Davis, who will be arraigned June 23 in circuit court.
