TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle fire blocking East Highland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash, involving an overturned vehicle fire, has stalled traffic on one of Jonesboro’s busiest roads.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Highland Drive near the MLK/Commerce Drive Intersection.
A vehicle overturned then caught fire.
Police have shut down the roadway in order for air ambulance helicopters can land, Presley said.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirms there are multiple injuries.
Motorists should expect major traffic delays, and urges travelers to avoid this area.
