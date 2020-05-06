Work on Highway 1 to lead to lane closures in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to do asphalt work along Highway 1 in Poinsett County is expected to start Thursday, with crews working on the project for over a month, state highway officials said.
According to a media release from ArDOT, the construction work will be done in the Harrisburg area, starting May 7, weather permitting.
Officials said crews would be working between the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 1 and the Poinsett/Cross County line.
The work will also allow for daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the work is done, which will last about five weeks.
Officials ask people who are driving in the area to be careful and that there will be signs, traffic cones and crews in the area controlling traffic.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.