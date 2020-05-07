A-State alum Kyle Wilson signs deal with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON, Ontario (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf gets a chance to howl north of the border.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that they signed linebacker Kyle Wilson. He heads to the CFL after playing 2 seasons in the NFL. Wilson played 5 games (3 regular season, 2 playoff) for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. He made his NFL debut in Week 15 vs. the Chiefs.
Kyle also got a taste of the 2018 NFL Playoffs, he recorded 2 tackles in a AFC Wild Card win over the Ravens. Wilson appeared in 3 games in the 2019 preseason, racking up 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Kyle is one of two Red Wolves on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster. Ronheen Bingham signed a deal with the Ti-Cats last week.
There are now 8 Arkansas State alums on Canadian Football League rosters.
QB Justice Hansen (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
WR Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
OL Lanard Bonner (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
DE Ronheen Bingham (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)
LB Kyle Wilson (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)
DB Money Hunter (Montreal Alouettes)
DE JaVon Rolland-Jones (Montreal Alouettes)
DB Chris Humes (Toronto Argonauts)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.