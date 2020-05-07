A-State alum Kyle Wilson signs deal with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Arkansas State alum Kyle Wilson appeared in 5 games in the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. (Source: Los Angeles Chargers)
By Chris Hudgison | May 7, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 3:22 PM

HAMILTON, Ontario (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf gets a chance to howl north of the border.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that they signed linebacker Kyle Wilson. He heads to the CFL after playing 2 seasons in the NFL. Wilson played 5 games (3 regular season, 2 playoff) for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. He made his NFL debut in Week 15 vs. the Chiefs.

Kyle also got a taste of the 2018 NFL Playoffs, he recorded 2 tackles in a AFC Wild Card win over the Ravens. Wilson appeared in 3 games in the 2019 preseason, racking up 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Kyle is one of two Red Wolves on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster. Ronheen Bingham signed a deal with the Ti-Cats last week.

There are now 8 Arkansas State alums on Canadian Football League rosters.

Red Wolves North of the Border

QB Justice Hansen (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

WR Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

OL Lanard Bonner (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

DE Ronheen Bingham (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)

LB Kyle Wilson (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)

DB Money Hunter (Montreal Alouettes)

DE JaVon Rolland-Jones (Montreal Alouettes)

DB Chris Humes (Toronto Argonauts)

