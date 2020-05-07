2020 A-State Sports Medicine Golf Scramble canceled

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State University Sports Medicine Golf Scramble previously scheduled for June 8 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our group got together and made the decision to cancel the golf scramble this year,” said A-State head certified athletic trainer Ron Carroll. “We want to thank our supporters from our past events for all their assistance in funding our program. We understand the physical and financial hardships people have gone through the last few months and know the event cannot go forward this year. We look forward to getting back together for this scramble next summer.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.