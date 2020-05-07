Areas of Jonesboro, Paragould now without power Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of power outages were reported in Jonesboro and Paragould Thursday evening as crews attempt to find out what happened.
According to Kevan Imboden with Jonesboro City Water and Light, the Northwest Substation in Jonesboro was without power Thursday evening.
Imboden said the outage has impacted other substations throughout Jonesboro.
Also, a large portion of Paragould was without power Thursday evening due to a blown transformer, according to Paragould Police Department dispatch.
The outage was reported around 10:20 p.m., with the areas west, east and along Highway 49 south without power.
Officials were not sure when power would be restored.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.