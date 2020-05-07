Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 All-Star Basketball rosters

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association & Arkansas High School Coaches Association revealed 2020 All-Star Basketball rosters on Thursday. The boys and girls games were scheduled for June 27th in Conway. But All-Star Weekend was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Nettleton’s Jason Smith was selected as the East Girls Head Coach. He led the Lady Raiders to a 27-5 record and their first 5A State Championship in program history. Viola’s Jason Hughes also lands on the East coaching staff, he coached the Lady Longhorns to the 1A State Finals.
Arkansas signee Elauna Eaton & Tennessee signee Destiny Salary headline the East Girls roster. Arkansas State signee Caleb London is a part of the East Boys roster.
You can see the full 2020 AHSCA All-Star rosters here.
2020 AHSCA All-Star Basketball - East Boys
Caleb London (Conway) - Arkansas State signee
Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)
Justus Cooper (Izard County) - UAFS signee
Daley Balew (Manila)
Detrick Reeves (Marion)
Freddy Hicks (Searcy) - Tarleton State signee
Ben Turner (Trumann) - Pensacola State signee
Chris Moore (West Memphis) - Auburn signee
Riley Felkins (Westside)
Ethan Jones (White County Central)
Jacob Grady (Bradford)
Davonte Davis (Jacksonville) - Arkansas signee
Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith Northside) - Arkansas signee
Shannon Strickland (Monticello)
Brandon Bonner (Clarendon)
Coaching Staff
Salty Longing (Conway) - HEAD COACH
Marcus Brown (West Memphis)
Hunter Robinson (Rivercrest)
Ben Lindsey (Magnolia)
Derrian Ford (Magnolia) - MANAGER
2020 AHSCA All-Star Basketball - East Girls
Sierra Williams (Cave City)
Elaijha Brown (Earle)
Caroline Citty (Harding Academy)
Cassidy Clayton (Hoxie)
Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)
Anna Grace Freeman (Mountain Home)
Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)
Reese Gardner (Southside)
Keyaira Moore (Viola)
Shy Christopher (Cabot)
Jadah Pickens (Conway)
Jazzlyn Coleman (Fort Smith Northside)
Jazmene McMillan (Pulaski Academy)
Lucy Holland (Quitman)
Alex Southerland (West Side Greers Ferry)
Coaching Staff
Jason Smith (Nettleton) - HEAD COACH
Rusty Garner (Harding Academy)
Jason Hughes (Viola)
Becky Yarbrough (Star City)
Natasia Oliver (Nettleton) - MANAGER
