Arkansas to ensure voter registration records get updated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will begin ensuring that change-of-address information submitted for driver’s license purposes is used to update voter registration records under an agreement with the federal government.
The state’s agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice is aimed at resolving claims that Arkansas didn’t provide certain opportunities to update voter-registration records as required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. The law requires states to update voter records when the address on the driver’s license or other IDs is changed, unless the person chooses otherwise.
But the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a Justice Department investigation found the state didn’t comply with the update requirements.
