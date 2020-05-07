ASP, Lawrence County deputies investigate homicide

SMITHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in the Smithville community.
According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were requested Thursday to help Lawrence County deputies in the investigation.
“Earlier today (Thursday, May 7th), sheriff’s deputies arrived at 50 Lawrence County 2741 near Smithville where the body of a man had been discovered,” the media release noted. "Additional information will be provided once next of kin can be located and notified of the death.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
