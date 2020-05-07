Community members speak about wearing masks in public

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As more restrictions are lifted, we’re seeing who believes the CDC recommendation on wearing a mask should be followed, and who doesn’t.
Wearing a mask in public is a big debate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC recommends wearing a cloth mask in public to protect others in case you are asymptomatic, or carrying the coronavirus but not showing any symptoms.
If you’ve been to areas recently, where a lot of people gather, though, you might have noticed not everyone is taking this recommendation seriously.
Region 8 News spoke to several people in Jonesboro Thursday and got a lot of opinions for both sides of the argument.
Deborah Thompson and Brad Reed both said wearing a mask protects those around you.
“It’s serious and it’s a must, I think you should in the long run because you may have the virus and not even know it and be carrying it,” said Thompson.
“It’s something real simple to put on a mask and maybe help protect other people not just yourself,” said Reed.
Carson is one of several people Region 8 News spoke with who didn’t think masks were necessary.
“I mean I don’t think it helps cause if- alright so before it goes through our clothes right then how is it going to help prevent from the coronavirus in the air?” said Carson.
Of the people Region 8 News spoke with Thursday, opinions seemed equally split on wearing masks in public.
Earlier this week, Jonesboro was mentioned as a potential hot spot for COVID-19.
While it is not required to wear a mask in most places, several health and government officials recommend wearing a mask in public to protect yourself and those around you.
