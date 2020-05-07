COVID-19 leads to layoffs at local factory

With restricted business activity and uncertainty in the economy, our customers have dramatically reduced orders. We began taking actions to reduce discretionary costs in early March, while supporting our associates by providing two weeks of Emergency Pandemic Exception pay for those directly impacted by COVID-19, or who had work hours reduced during that time. Unfortunately, the markets we service will be impacted by COVID-19 more significantly than expected, and we have reduced staffing to better align with expected market demand. We appreciate the hard work and dedication our associates have provided during their tenure with Crane.

John O'Sullivan, Crane Co. president