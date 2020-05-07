Craighead County voluntarily furloughs 120 employees

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 100 Craighead County employees will be voluntarily furloughed, starting next week.
The county is partnering with the State Department of Workforce Services on the Shared Work program, reducing the hours the employees work by 10 to 40%.
County Judge Marvin Day said that means employees will be taking one to two days off every week, until the furloughs are no longer needed.
Day said it was kind of a shock to see so many volunteer for the furloughs to help with spending during the pandemic.
“We’ve got 277 employees, out of that, we had 120 of them was the last number I got that are willing to do that furlough. We appreciate that," said Day. "Every little bit helps and we’re all trying to pitch in and do the best we can.”
Day said this is just another way for the county to be prudent with tax dollars after putting a voluntary spending freeze on capital expenditures back in early March.
The furloughs are expected to start Monday.
Day said they aren’t sure how long they expect the furloughs to last, it all depends on sales tax numbers for the months impacted by the virus.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.