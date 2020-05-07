Donor shows ‘vested interest’ in JPD’s newest K9 officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department’s newest recruit is getting a new, lifesaving addition to their uniform.
Vested Interest in K9s received a $960 charitable donation to purchase a bullet- and stab-proof protective vest for K9 Officer Frost.
The vest will be embroidered with the words “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20,” according to a news release from the JPD.
“It is really important for our police K9s to have protection during critical incidents,” Chief Rick Elliott is quoted as saying. “We learned that from Gabo during an incident in December of 2018.”
Gabo suffered five gunshot wounds during a four-hour standoff on Dec. 11 at a Jonesboro apartment complex.
Gabo’s veterinarian and handler credited his bulletproof vest for saving his life. He returned to duty a few months afterward.
The K9 died earlier this year after battling a “serious illness.”
Frost, a two-year-old German Shepherd, began working with Patrolman Levi Chism in February. He is certified in patrol and drug detection.
“[Frost’s] protection means everything to me,” said Officer Chism. “I work with him every day and want him to go home with me at the end of shift.”
The protective vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.
Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283.
