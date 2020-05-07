Immortal Ink among tattoo shops reopening with restrictions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some tattoo shops around Region 8 opened with restrictions Wednesday.
Immortal Ink is one of the shops that opened, and owner and lead artist Dew Bryant says it feels great to be back to business as usual.
“We don’t call it reopening," Bryant said. "We just call it picking back up where we left off.”
Immortal Ink picked their business back up Wednesday, but, with some precautions in place.
All clients and artists must wear masks, and after each session, the shop is sanitized and the artists change masks while the next customer waits outside.
Bryant says that the phone was ringing nonstop yesterday with clients wanting to schedule appointments, and he’s ready to fit them in.
“I’m ready for anything, that’s why I’m going to put in 12, 14, 16 hours a day if I have to," Bryant said. "I am even thinking about coming in on Sunday, my only day off, to get to the clients that want to, you know, that want our services.”
Bryant says that he understands the risk of reopening, but he says he’s willing to do his job as long as he’s allowed to in the safest way possible.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.