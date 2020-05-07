Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — A shootout along the side of an interstate in suburban St. Louis has left a police officer injured and the suspect in his shooting dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night when a Webster Groves police officer stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist along Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says as soon as the officer got out of his patrol car, the suspect fired on him. The officer returned fire, and both men were shot. The officer was taken to a hospital and was released on Wednesday. The suspect, 23-year-old Qavon Webb, of St. Louis, died at the scene.