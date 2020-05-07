Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit over meat worker safety
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a Missouri meatpacking facility over employee safety. U.S. District Judge Greg Kays ruled that oversight of the Smithfield Foods plant's measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus falls to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, not the courts. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday his agency is working with OSHA on that. The issue of worker safety has loomed large as President Donald Trump ordered plants to stay open amid the virus crisis. Some big grocers this week began limiting meat sales. Perdue said consumers should soon see the meat supply “fully back up.”
MISSING BROTHERS
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing two brothers from Wisconsin. Attorney Patrick Berrigan told the St. Joseph News-Press Wednesday that he has been appointed to defend Garland Joseph Nelson in the death penalty case. Nelson is accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in July. Nelson pleaded not guilty Monday. Circuit Judge Kevin Walden has been appointed to hear the case. Court records report the brothers disappeared after they went to Nelson’s northwestern Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis and St. Louis County will ease stay-at-home orders later this month, but officials caution that the process will be slow for the area of Missouri most ravaged by the coronavirus. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced late Tuesday that public health restrictions would be reduced starting May 18. Page said Wednesday that the reopening process will be driven by metrics such as hospitalizations, ventilator usage and rises or falls in confirmed cases. About two-thirds of Missouri's confirmed coronavirus cases, and about half the deaths, have occurred in the city and county.
DOUBLE SHOOTING DEATHS
Police: Man and woman found shot to death in car in Missouri
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people have been found shot to death in a car in south-central Missouri’s West Plains near the Arkansas border. Springfield television station KYTY reports that someone called 911 Tuesday night to report finding the bodies in a car abandoned on a private drive. West Plains Police say officers arrived to find a man and a woman dead in the car. Both had suffered gunshot wounds. Police have not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests.
OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING
St. Louis-area shootout leaves officer injured, suspect dead
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — A shootout along the side of an interstate in suburban St. Louis has left a police officer injured and the suspect in his shooting dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night when a Webster Groves police officer stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist along Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says as soon as the officer got out of his patrol car, the suspect fired on him. The officer returned fire, and both men were shot. The officer was taken to a hospital and was released on Wednesday. The suspect, 23-year-old Qavon Webb, of St. Louis, died at the scene.
IOWA TRUCKER-KILLINGS
Trucker from Iowa charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa have arrested a former long-haul trucker suspected of killing two women in Wyoming and a third in Tennessee in the early 1990s. Police arrested 58-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin on Wednesday at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on warrants from Tennessee and Wyoming charging him in the three killings. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County jail pending extradition proceedings. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that “advances in technology” linked Baldwin to the crimes. He's charged in the 1992 killings of two unidentified women in Wyoming and the 1991 slaying in Tennessee of a pregnant woman, Pamela McCall, and her fetus.
ELK HUNT-APPLICATIONS
Thousands of applications for Missouri's first elk hunt
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunters are lining up by the thousands for a chance to participate in the first elk hunt in modern Missouri history. The Missouri Department of Conservation says it received 7,181 applicants as of Monday for one of five permits for the hunt. The winners of the permits will be chosen in a drawing in early summer. The first elk season will include an archery portion Oct. 17-25 and a firearms portion Dec. 12-20. The conservation department began restoring elk to Missouri in 2011 and the herd has grown to more than 200. They roam in parts of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties,
PUBLIC DEFENDERS WAIT LISTS- LAWSUIT
Judges dismissed from suit over public defender wait lists
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seven judges have been dismissed from a lawsuit over Missouri's public defender wait lists. Circuit Judge William Hickle ruled the judges were not necessary parties to the lawsuit, which seeks to end the use of wait lists for public defenders. Civil advocates who filed the lawsuit contend the lists deprive people of their right to a lawyer. Hickle overruled a motion to dismiss the state, the Missouri Public Defender System and Mary Fox, the director of the Office of State Public Defender, from the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges more than 4,600 people are on waiting lists for a defense attorney in Missouri.