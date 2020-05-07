Magic Touch Cleaners working to rebuild after tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The March 28 tornado changed lives for many business owners in the heart of the city of Jonesboro.
The tornado touched down right on Caraway Road, where Magic Touch Cleaners has stood for many years.
Picking up the pieces and moving forward day by day has been the process for Bob and Hal Rees.
They say they were ready for the project that was ahead of them on the same day the tornado hit.
“There was never any question in my mind. All I could think about when I got down here was there was a big job ahead of me,” Bob said.
Fortunately for them, the main structure of the building was still standing after the storm.
“The tornado came through here, it took all the roof off. Blew three-fourths of the machinery away," Bob said.
And while some items were untouched, thankfully, no lives were lost.
“We were closed thank goodness," Hal said.
The men say they have been here since July 1992 and they aren’t going anywhere.
“We’re kinda a staple here on Caraway Road," Hal said.
They are happy to know they aren’t the only ones rebuilding. Their long-time friends and neighbor, Gateway Tire will be returning in the next year or so.
“We’re going to have two brand new nice buildings looking at each other," Hal said.
And, as of now, if everything goes as planned, the doors will be placed on the building and open for clients to come get their pants pressed and those coffee stains removed, this August.
“When we get this thing built back, it will be the newest, finest dry cleaners in Arkansas," Bob said.
As of now, all of their locations are closed. However, they say don’t forget about them, noting they will be back and better than ever.
