May 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 7. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After a chilly start across Region 8, sunshine warms us nicely to near 70 this afternoon.
Clouds roll in overnight along with widespread rain.
Many will come away with a half-inch of rain by noon Friday.
Look for gusty winds behind the front as we head into the weekend, ushering in some of the coldest air we’ve experienced since mid-April.
In fact, a light frost is possible in our northwestern counties Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
A claim that Jonesboro is an “emerging hot spot” in the state for COVID-19 cases has at least one city leader scratching his head.
A Jonesboro business is rising from the rubble of the March 28 tornado.
Their name alone strikes fear in the heart of many, but one expert says murder hornets don’t present an immediate danger to Region 8. But, he says beekeepers should not let down their guard.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more
