Nursing home residents thank nurses for their work during COVID-19 pandemic

Nursing home residents thank nurses for their work during COVID-19 pandemic
Several residents at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation took to social media to thank their nurses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 7, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:29 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -The residents at one area nursing home have had to spend a lot of time inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it did not stop them from thanking nurses for helping them in a very trying time.

According to a post on the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation Facebook page, several residents wrote down messages to give the nurses thanks.

“All of our nurses are SPECIAL. Love them all and take good care of us,” Margaret Cuthbertson said.

“We have very good nurses. They take care of me,” Carl Lampley wrote.

This is what some our Residents have to say about our nurses....

Posted by Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.