Searcy All-State guard Freddy Hicks signs with Tarleton State

Press Release from Tarleton State Athletics
Tarleton head coach Billy Gillispie announced the signing of Freddy Hicks to a National Letter of Intent to join Tarleton Men's Basketball next season.
Hicks, a 6-foot-5 guard from Searcy, Arkansas, will join the Texans after a stellar high school career for the Searcy Lions. Hicks becomes Gillispie's fifth recruit to sign with the Texans, joining Tre Gipson, Shakur Daniel, Heritier Ngalamulume, and Caleb Starks.
"It's a blessing to be in this position and I look forward to coming and joining a new family and winning ballgames," said Hicks. "I'm ready to go to work with my new teammates and Coach Gillispie. He's a winner and I know he can lead us to some conference championships at Tarleton."
Hicks comes to Tarleton as Searcy’s all-time leading scorer with 1,603 career points. As a senior, Hicks averaged 24 points on the season, including 27 points per game in conference play, with 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. Hicks shot 47 percent from the floor, 30 percent on 3-pointers and 78 percent at the free throw line. He led the 5A East region in scoring his senior season while being a two-time all-conference and all-state selection.
In addition to his on-court abilities, Hicks excelled off the court in the classroom as he was in the Spanish honor society and a member of student council at Searcy HS.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun watching Freddy Hicks grow into being a great Tarleton Texan,” said Gillispie. “Freddy can do it all on both ends of the court. He can shoot, score, play multiple positions, defend, rebound and most importantly, win! His work ethic is unmatched. Every time I call him, he is, was, or is about to go to the farm and work. He’ll be a very determined Texan and should have great success from the very first day he sets foot on campus.”
