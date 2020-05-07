Searcy All-State guard Freddy Hicks signs with Tarleton State

“It’s going to be a lot of fun watching Freddy Hicks grow into being a great Tarleton Texan,” said Gillispie. “Freddy can do it all on both ends of the court. He can shoot, score, play multiple positions, defend, rebound and most importantly, win! His work ethic is unmatched. Every time I call him, he is, was, or is about to go to the farm and work. He’ll be a very determined Texan and should have great success from the very first day he sets foot on campus.”