Teachers hold “Have a Great Summer” parade for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying goodbye on the last day of school is never easy for students and teachers, but this year, due to COVID-19, there will not be a traditional last day of school.
So teachers and administration at Westside Middle School decided to say “have a great summer” in person Thursday night.
Sixth grade math teachers Ann Crawley and Staci Darr said being away from the kids has been hard.
“We are used to the hands on with the students, face-to-face,” Darr said.
So, on Thursday, teachers lined up in front of the school to give their students a proper summer sendoff.
“I talked to my principal,” Crawley said. “And I said, you know, goodbye on the computer was not going to be enough for me.”
Students paraded past the teachers in cars, waving goodbye. Some students even handed teachers’ gifts.
The teachers saying the event was more than they could have imagined.
“It was emotional. It was fun, it was good to see the kids, to see their faces, but it was also sad because some of them were have a hard time with it,” Darr said.
The teachers were not opposed to the parade becoming a new tradition a in the future.
“I think so, I think we all had a good time with it,” Darr said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.