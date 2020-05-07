Three arrested in Missouri murder case

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Missouri authorities have arrested three people in connection with a pair of murders, with the investigation leading into Arkansas, according to West Plains police.
According to a post on the West Plains Police Department Facebook page, police there arrested Kyla R. Croney, 34, Levi Daniel Gunter, 37 and Joey Allen Marcak, 31, after an investigation into the murders of Frankie L. Ziegler and Richard L. Kuntz May 5.
Croney and Gunter were arrested early Thursday, while Marcak was arrested in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street around 3:30 p.m. May 7, the post noted.
Croney, Gunter and Marcak were arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of attempted robbery.
A $500,000 bond was set for Croney and Gunter, while charges against Marcak are pending, officials said.
West Plains police said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Salem police and the Arkansas State Police assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.