Alternate lane closures set for Highland Drive/Caraway Road area, ArDOT says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews will be busy, starting May 11, as construction continues in the Highland Drive/Caraway Road area of Jonesboro.
According to ArDOT, the work will require alternate lane closures at the intersection of Highway 18 (Highland Drive) and Caraway Road.
“Weather permitting, crews will begin work and conduct alternating lane closures along both Highland Drive and Caraway Road starting on Monday, May 11 and continuing through the length of the project (expected completion mid-2021),” officials said in a media release. “This work will consist of installing new drainage structures, constructing additional left turn lanes and installing new traffic signal equipment.”
Officials noted that signs and traffic drums, along with vertical panels and crews, will be controlling traffic in the area.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.