Arkansas courts to resume sessions May 18

“Today, we announce that beginning May 18, 2020, Arkansas courts in all divisions shall resume conducting hearings with certain measures to combat the spread of the disease (COVID-19) to the public, including the employees of the Arkansas judiciary. There is no restriction on the type of case for which hearings shall resume,” the order noted. “Courts shall be operational and the Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts have obtained personal protective equipment to assist the courts and counties in the gradual resumption of in-person proceedings where practical.”