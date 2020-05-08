Butler Co. Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 rapid testing

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing through the Department of Health and Senior Services.
They say there are a limited number of tests available, due to the amount they received from the state. They have nasal swab tests only.
The tests are by appointment only. For scheduling, you can call 573-785-8478.
Testing will be done at the side of the building, by the tent, at 1619 N. Main St. in Poplar Bluff.
The health department said results will be given in 30-45 minutes.
