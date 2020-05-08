Destinee Rogers promoted to A-State associate head coach

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s basketball head coach Matt Daniel announced Friday that assistant coach Destinee Rogers has been elevated to the position of associate head coach.
Rogers is entering her second season with the Red Wolves, having been hired by Daniel on April 23, 2019.
"I'm so excited for Destinee and also to have her by my side as we continue to build this program to prominence," Daniel said. "She is tenacious as a coach, just as she was as a player and knows exactly what we are looking for on and off the floor. She is a proven winner and she cares tremendously about our student-athletes, their experiences and this community. Just as she has done throughout her playing career and coaching career, she has earned this opportunity, I cannot wait to watch her continue to grow in it."
Prior to A-State, Rogers spent three seasons as head coach of the girls' basketball program at El Dorado High School, where she guided the Wildcats to a 52-28 record. In her first season, she led El Dorado to the state semifinals, finishing with a 21-8 record. She coached three all-state players and seven all-conference players.
"I am very excited for the opportunity and thankful to God for blessing me," Rogers said. "I am prepared to do what it takes to win championships and do what has never been done at Arkansas State, which is going to the NCAA Tournament. Wolves Up!"
A three-year starter at Central Arkansas, Rogers helped UCA to the 2012 Southland Conference Championship and was the floor general when the program made its first Division I postseason appearances, hosting UAB in the 2011 WBI and traveling to Oklahoma State in the 2012 WNIT. In her career, Rogers averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 assists with over 100 three-point field goals to her credit.
Following her playing career, Rogers spent four seasons on the bench for the Sugar Bears with one season as a graduate assistant (2012-13) and three more as an assistant coach (2013-16). In the 2015-16 season, Rogers helped guide UCA to its first NCAA Tournament and a program-record 28 wins, regular-season 26 victories and Southland Conference program-best win total of 16. In her time as an assistant in Conway, Rogers helped UCA to a 78-45 record, including 45-18 in the last two seasons. She helped recruit and develop two Southland Conference Players of the Year, a Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and eight all-conference players.
