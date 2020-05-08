Downtown Paragould begins to reopen

Something Sweet, Skinny J’s, CHOW, and Terry’s Café have been offering to-go service with curbside delivery. At Hamburger Station and Carlos’s, it’s been business as always with their walk-up windows. Within the last few days our eateries, salons and barbershop, body art and gyms have been given permission by the State to open with Phase 1 restrictions in place. Please follow the State’s guidelines when coming Downtown.