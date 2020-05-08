Downtown Paragould begins to reopen

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, the streets of downtown Paragould now look lively again as businesses reopen and find their new normal because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director of Main Street Paragould Gina Jarrett says these past few weeks were uncertain times for many business owners.
As they begin to reopen, Jarrett says they all learned a few things.
“We do have a community down here and people are helping each other,” she says. “I don’t think they could’ve done it without that help.”
Businesses worked together to share supplies. Something Sweet needed eggs to bake, The Main Dish gave them some.
Jarrett says where some could work together during the pandemic, some could not.
“Our salons, our barbershop, our body art, they could see no one so that has been terrible for them,” she says.
The businesses struggled with not knowing their next steps.
“Uncertainty was the hardest part,” she says. “As things move forward, things are still changing daily almost. It will continue to do so but I think the attitude of many has improved greatly.”
Kelli Grisham says the Easter and Mother’s Day holidays boosted her boutique, The Paisley Pineapple’s, sales.
“It happened at a time for us, that we were able to supply people with things that they normally would buy elsewhere but they come here because they feel safer. It’s a low-traffic area,” she says.
Jarrett says it forces many businesses to reinvent themselves. Restaurants had to adapt to curbside or pickup orders. Stores transitioned to online sales to keep inventory moving.
Grisham says she hopes community members remember how local stores stayed open for them.
“I hope they continue and remember that we were available to shop local when [coronavirus] was going on. We were the safe place to be and we’ll always be the safe place to be,” she says.
Businesses open in downtown Paragould are listed below:
Something Sweet, Skinny J’s, CHOW, and Terry’s Café have been offering to-go service with curbside delivery. At Hamburger Station and Carlos’s, it’s been business as always with their walk-up windows. Within the last few days our eateries, salons and barbershop, body art and gyms have been given permission by the State to open with Phase 1 restrictions in place. Please follow the State’s guidelines when coming Downtown.
Opened Monday: Peak Fitness Opening Wednesday: Inner Strength Fitness, Studio C, Bladez, RockStylez, The Hair Loft, Roots, Rouge Spa and Salon, Willow Salon, Lucille’s Generations, and Jar Jar’s Ink Emporium. Walk-in customers are not allowed, you must have an appointment.
On Monday, May 11, Mosaic Salon will be reopening. Terry’s Café, Hyde Park Café, and CHOW will all be opening their dining rooms with limited seating. Some of our eateries are choosing to continue with to-go and curbside pickup.
