Harrisburg sees progress one month after tornado

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked one month since an EF-2 tornado hit the city of Harrisburg, damaging several homes in its path.
A neighborhood on Southfield Drive was one of the areas with the most damage.
Several homes were destroyed, and some had to be completely torn down to rebuild.
In the month, since the tornado hit, most of the large debris has been cleared.
The homes with damage are all at different stages, from just being tarped to some being patched up and almost finished.
Charlotte Tacker’s home was one of several houses that had a lot of damage.
Tacker hid in her bathroom while the tornado ripped the roof off the house she rented.
“It’s been a big adjustment, I’ve tried to find a place to live and I finally found one today,” said Tacker.
Tacker said most of the debris was cleared out within the first week after the tornado, and the city and surrounding churches have been a big help during this time.
“They just constantly kept on and you couldn’t ask to be treated any better than this community has done, they’re just wonderful,” said Tacker.
Tacker said the home she was renting will not be rebuilt.
Repairs had not been started on some homes in the area, but neighbors said contractors and crews were always working as long as the weather permitted.
