Harrisburg sets date to reopen city pool

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced recreational pools could reopen to 50% capacity starting May 22.
The city of Harrisburg was already working to open their city pool ahead of the announcement.
The city has plans to open the pool to private parties on May 18 and to open it to the public on May 26.
Mayor Justin Kimble said typically, they only have 10 to 15 kids swimming in the pool at a time, well below the pool’s 139-person capacity.
They will also be setting more sanitizing protocols in place.
“They’re going to be sanitizing those things, such as the handrails going up on the diving boards and the benches and the toilets, the toilet handles, the flush handles things like that on a regular basis,” said Kimble.
Kimble said they will be monitoring the number of people in the swimming pool area at a time and will limit the number, if needed.
Kimble said the outdoor pool is also large enough to practice the social distancing guidelines, one of the requirements for pools reopening.
You can learn more about the pool’s hours of operation and admission fees by visiting its Facebook page here.
