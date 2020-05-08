Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MISSOURI BUDGET
Missouri budget director: Economy 'turned off like a faucet'
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying to spare colleges and universities from budget cuts despite plummeting revenues. House and Senate negotiators on Thursday agreed to avoid state funding cuts to community colleges. Four-year schools will also get stable funding, but only if the state gets more federal aid. The agreement came the same day state Budget Director Dan Haug announced net revenue collections dropped more than 54% in April compared to the same time last year. So far this year overall revenues decreased more than 6%. Haug says when the virus hit, the state economy "turned off like a faucet."
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LEGISLATIVE INVESTIGATION
Probe into roll out of Missouri's medical marijuana expands
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A legislative probe into the roll out of Missouri’s medical marijuana program has expanded into Gov. Mike Parson’s office. The Kansas City Star reports a House panel is seeking records involving the governor’s deputy chief of staff, chief operating officer and a longtime adviser to the governor who has been under FBI scrutiny. The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight on Thursday sent a letter to the Department of Health and Senior Services demanding records of interactions with industry insiders and details on how key decisions were made.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Over 50,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — State labor officials say more than 50,000 Missourians filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. While still a high number, it marked the third straight week of declines in claims. More than 495,000 people have filed new unemployment claims since March 21. St. Joseph officials say an employee of a Missouri pork plant where hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus has died from the virus. The city said the man, who worked at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, had underlying health conditions. Missouri on Thursday reported 9,341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is 239 more than on Wednesday. Missouri's COVID-19 death toll rose by 22, to 418.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
16-year-old struck and killed by hit-and-run driver
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 16-year-old boy who was walking along U.S. 61 in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boy was struck just before 9 p.m. Wednesday just north of Wentzville. The victim’s name has not been released. He was from Foristell. It wasn’t clear why the boy was walking along the highway. Wentzville is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.
MISSOURI-ANIMAL ABUSE
Missouri man accused of animal abuse sentenced in gun case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man accused of animal abuse was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison on an unrelated federal gun charge. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Paul “Paco” Garcia as part of a plea deal. The federal case against the 40-year-old Barnhart man stems from a 2018 traffic stop for speeding during which police found a revolver in the glove compartment. Garcia also faces animal abuse and armed criminal action charges in Jefferson County after his fingerprints were matched to electrical tape used to tie a dog’s legs and mouth. The dachshund survived.
FLOOD RISK
Missouri River flood risk down as levee repairs proceed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews working to finish fixing levees busted in last year’s deluge are getting some help from the weather. John Remus, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday that it is “much better shape" than a year ago. The flooding last spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries inundated thousands of acres of farmland in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. Among 61 levees approved for repair in an area spanning from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth of Mississippi River, about half have been restored to the height they were before last spring’s deluge. Upstream of Rulo, all but one levee has been restored to pre-flood height.
GRAIN BIN ACCIDENT
Northeast Missouri man dies in grain bin accident
PALMYRA, Mo. (AP) — A 63-year-old northeast Missouri man is dead after falling into a grain bin. KTVO-TV reports that the accident happened Tuesday evening near Palmyra, Missouri. The victim was identified Wednesday as Theodore Smith Jr. of Philadelphia, Missouri. Marion County Coroner Rick Jones said Smith died of suffocation, and the incident has been ruled an accident. Palmyra is about 125 miles north of St. Louis.
FATAL SHOOTING-ST. LOUIS COUNTY
St. Louis County woman accused of killing her father
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of fatally shooting her father. Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were filed Thursday against 28-year-old Christine Taylor, in the death of 55-year-old Lieutenant Carter. Taylor is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney. The shooting happened Wednesday at a home in an unincorporated area of the county. Arriving officers found Carter, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. Police say Carter and Taylor argued before the shooting.