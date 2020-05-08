Man accused of stabbing father to death

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of first-degree murder after they say he stabbed his father to death.
The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000-block of North Grave Avenue.
According to an email from Captain J.R. Keirsey with the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 28-year-old Terry Brown stabbed his 50-year-old father, Virgil Brown, Sr., in the chest during an argument.
Investigators say when Virgil Brown attempted to take the knife away from his son, Terry Brown stabbed him.
Police officers rendered aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Investigators booked Terry Brown into the Butler County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
