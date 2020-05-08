Man arrested in drug, weapon, theft by receiving case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A call about someone possibly being intoxicated in a parking lot has a Craighead County man facing multiple drug, weapon and theft-related charges, with police finding a gun with one live round in the chamber and 14 live rounds in the magazine, according to Jonesboro police.
Eric Whitaker, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested May 6 after Jonesboro police got a call about an intoxicated person in the 3400 block of East Johnson Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a black female wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a ball cap had fallen in the parking lot and appeared to be intoxicated. The woman was seen near a blue Dodge Challenger.
Officers walked up to the Dodge Challenger in the parking lot.
“They approached the vehicle and knocked on the driver’s window to make contact, as they could see someone sitting in the driver’s seat, however, the tint was too dark to see in the vehicle,” the affidavit noted. “The driver rolled the window down, at which time, officers observed a male subject sitting in the driver’s seat.”
Officers saw Whitaker, with a black pistol in his lap, police said.
The pistol had a live round in the chamber and 14 live rounds in the magazine. Police also found out Whitaker was on probation and had a criminal record, the affidavit noted.
Officers also found out the pistol was stolen out of Greene County; and also found a bag with 1.3 grams of cocaine in the back seat of the patrol car, where Whitaker was placed after his arrest, police said.
Whitaker, who told the judge Friday he also has a West Memphis address, was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams and theft by receiving $1,000 or less.
A $200,000 bond was set Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler for Whitaker.
Whitaker will be arraigned June 26 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.