Man killed in crash with semi-truck

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old man died Thursday when his car collided with a semi-truck.
The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on Highway F, three miles north of Portageville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dylan R. Emmons of Marston was northbound when he turned his 2007 Chevy Cobalt into the path of an oncoming 2015 Freightliner driven by 47-year-old William J. Locke of Poplar Bluff.
New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Emmons dead at the scene.
