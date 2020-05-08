Man killed in Crittenden County crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was killed Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash along I-40 in the Shearerville community just off I-40, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Donald Singelton, 30, of West Memphis was traveling west on I-40 in a 2002 Lincoln Navigator around 11:40 a.m. May 7, when the crash happened.
ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that the Navigator left the road, began to flip and came to rest in the median at the 264.5 mile marker.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
