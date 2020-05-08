May 8: Morning showers and storms then sunny and windy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the morning will give way to sunny, windy weather this afternoon.
We’ll be left with a half-inch of rain areawide followed by dry, cold spring conditions.
Temperatures reach the mid-60s today and then plummet to near-record lows. We’ll be near 40 overnight.
Mother’s Day Weekend looks sunny and pleasant.
News Headlines
A blown transformer knocked out power to thousands of people overnight in Paragould and Jonesboro.
Nothing about this spring semester has been normal, so why would the last day of school be any different?
More than 100 Craighead County employees will not be showing up to work Monday after agreeing to voluntary furloughs.
Don’t forget: The 19th Airlift Wing and the 913th Airlift Group will fly over Jonesboro hospitals around 4 p.m. today to honor healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
