$4.7 million HHS grant to expand coronavirus testing in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Northeast Arkansas medical centers will share in a federal grant to increase their coronavirus testing capabilities.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday it would award grants totaling $4,766,433 to 12 Health Resources and Services Administration healthcare centers in the state.
In addition to expanding testing, according to a news release, the money will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, staff training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests, and laboratory services.
“This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities,” the release stated.
In Northeast Arkansas, 1st Choice Healthcare, Inc. of Corning will receive $387,229; while East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc. of West Memphis will receive $377,179.
