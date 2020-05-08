$4.7 million HHS grant to expand coronavirus testing in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 8, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:22 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Northeast Arkansas medical centers will share in a federal grant to increase their coronavirus testing capabilities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday it would award grants totaling $4,766,433 to 12 Health Resources and Services Administration healthcare centers in the state.

In addition to expanding testing, according to a news release, the money will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, staff training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests, and laboratory services.

“This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities,” the release stated.

In Northeast Arkansas, 1st Choice Healthcare, Inc. of Corning will receive $387,229; while East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc. of West Memphis will receive $377,179.

Healthcare Center Town Grant Amount
ARCARE Augusta $1,145,659
1st Choice Healthcare Corning $387,229
Mid-Delta Health Systems Clarendon $135,739
Cabun Rural Health Service Hampton $234,829
Lee County Cooperative Clinic Marianna $144,619
Boston Mountain Rural Health Center Marshall $393,919
Healthy Connections Mena $292,819
Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Pine Bluff $230,089
Mainline Health Systems Portland $339,499
River Valley Primary Care Services Ratcliff $391,654
St. Francis House NWA Springdale $693,199
East Arkansas Family Health Center West Memphis $377,179

