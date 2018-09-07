Near Record Cold Expected Saturday Morning

Skies will continue to clear overnight, and the wind will become near calm. That’s a perfect recipe for frost to develop as temperatures fall into the 30s for some. We do have a frost advisory in effect for parts of Region 8. The record low for Jonesboro on Saturday is 38 degrees set in 1980, however, I think we’ll stay a few degrees above that. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be more comfortable in the mid-60s. Highs will reach near 70 degrees on Sunday despite another chilly start. Scattered showers move in on Monday. 80s return for the end of the week, but rain chances linger.