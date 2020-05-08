Police chief, mayor gives update on shooting sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Work is coming along at the site of the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex off of Moore Road.
“So the construction company has made great headway this week, from this time last week.,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
It’s a project that has been years in the making, with the new shooting sports complex taking shape.
“When the weather broke, they started setting these poles in the ground,” Elliott said.
These poles are for the overhang area that will provide shade for shooters at the pistol and rifle range.
This is not the only work taking place at the complex.
“But also down at the trap and skeet fields. During this phase, there’s three fields to be constructed and all three will have the capability of shooting trap or skeet,” Elliott said.
The foundation and pads for the skeet houses are done and ready for brick layers will come in and start placing brick.
The posts for the fencing at the archery range is already up as well. “So it is ready for the wood planks to go on and that range will be ready to go.”
The range won't be limited to law enforcement. It will be open to the public to come out and enjoy the amenities.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the community will be able to utilize it several different ways, but safety is the key.
“It's all tied to gun safety in teaching people, particularly youth,” Perrin said.
It will also provide a place for students at areas schools to practice shooting and archery sports and be a venue to host tournaments.
“So we think that will get out there and sell this program, and this facility to them. And so you’re going to see a lot of people coming into Jonesboro,” Perrin said. “This will be a huge economic impact for the Jonesboro area no doubt about it.”
Chief Elliott said the complex is looking for public-private partnerships, like other parks around town.
The target date to open the first phase of the complex is set for fall 2020.
