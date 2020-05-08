Silver Alert issued for Fulton County woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing woman out of Fulton County.
According to the alert, Brenda Heath Hess was last seen May 5 in the 4500 block of Flora Cemetery Road in Viola in a white 1997 GMC Sierra with a license plate number of 239XEF.
Hess is 67 years old, is 5′3″ and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde, long passed shoulder length hair with blue eyes and light complexion.
Anyone who has seen her can call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-895-2601 or their law enforcement agency.
