Video shows construction work being done at new Shooting Sports Complex
On Thursday evening, Jonesboro police released a video showing construction work being done at the new Shooting Sports Complex on Moore Road.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 7, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 11:05 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The work of construction crews could be seen as plans for a Shooting Sports Complex in Jonesboro continue to move forward.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, work has been done at the complex on Moore Road.

The project began in 2016 and officials broke ground on the complex in Feb. 2018.

Officials said earlier this year that Phase 1C of the project involved the building of fire range shooting sheds, trap and skeet houses, safety baffles and other site work.

