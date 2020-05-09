9,666 COVID-19 cases, 472 deaths in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On May 9, the MDHSS reported 9,666 cases of COVID-19.
There are several cases in southeast Missouri.
To date, 472 deaths have been linked to the virus in the state.
Here is a list of our Missouri COVID-19 stories from May 8.
- West Park Mall to reopen with social distancing guidelines
- COVID-19 antibody testing to be done in Cape Girardeau County
- 9,489 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mo. on Friday
- $12M granted to 29 Mo. health centers to expand COVID-19 testing
- B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers fly over Cape Girardeau to honor COVID-19 frontline workers
- Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. to conduct test study on COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson will give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
