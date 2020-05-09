Federal disaster declaration approved for March 28 Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The people and businesses impacted by the March 28 tornado in Jonesboro and Craighead County will be able to receive federal disaster aid under a declaration approved this week in the nation’s capital.
According to a media release from Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro), President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Jonesboro and Craighead County due to the storms.
State officials had sought the federal help in April, saying Jonesboro had an estimated $500 million in damages due to the storms.
“We are pleased with this quick response from the administration which will provide financial assistance to speed up recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating tornado and severe storms that hit Craighead County. President Trump’s swift action to approve the state’s request for a disaster declaration is appreciated given the economic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has already taken on the state of Arkansas,” Boozman, Cotton, Crawford said in the letter, which was signed by the other members of the delegation - Reps. French Hill (R-Little Rock), Steve Womack (R-Rogers) and Bruce Westerman (R-Hot Springs).
Back in April, county emergency officials said the declaration would help not only residents but government agencies and utilities like Jonesboro Municipal Airport, City Water & Light and Craighead Electric, with losses that are not covered by insurance or other federal funding.
The funding will also include help for homeowners or renters to cover losses not covered by insurance, officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.