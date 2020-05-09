Former A-State professor receives surprise birthday parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Arkansas State professor was given a birthday surprise Saturday that he’s likely never to forget.
Wilbert Gaines is celebrating his 82nd birthday this weekend.
On Saturday, friends and family drove past his Jonesboro home in a parade style to show their love and support.
“Surprised. Absolute surprise. I am so overjoyed with this. I had no idea this was coming. I had no idea this was coming. It’s a great moment. And it’s something that I feel like you know, I don’t deserve it, but there are those that feel like I do deserve it. And I’ll accept that and I appreciate that,” Gaines said.
Gaines is a member of the Circle at Arkansas State University and helped start radio station KLEK.
He is also a member of the Arkansas Referees Hall of Fame and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.