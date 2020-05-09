Jonesboro area church gives away free meals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local church is continuing the kindness shown by many others over the last several weeks.
On Saturday, members from Nettleton Baptist Church spent a few hours in the parking lot of Bill’s Fresh Market near downtown Jonesboro, giving away free meals to those in need.
“We just want to serve our community. We want to show the love of Jesus Christ. Want to let them know the Lord loves them and we can do that by helping those that are in need and helping those that could use a good hot lunch. So that was just compelling us to serve and show the love of Christ to them,” student pastor Chris Ratley said.
The group put together a dish consisting of barbecue, chips, and water.
There was enough for what officials said they hoped could serve about 500 to 600 people.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.