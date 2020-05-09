Mid-South man recalls his experience after battling COVID-19

“She kept saying, ‘I did everything right. I had my gloves on. I was helping her. I did everything right,’ and I heard a male say, ‘You know it’s okay, it’s gonna be okay, everything’s okay,’ and she just started screaming that she did everything right. She starts crying and she hits the wall. It’s like she was, you know like screaming. She hit the wall and I could hear her sliding down the door, and the nurse nearby saying, like, ‘It’s gonna be okay.’ So she’s just like hysterically crying.”