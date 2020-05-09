Newport officers receive minor injuries in disturbance

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police are investigating a disturbance that left officers with minor injuries Friday evening.
According to a media release from Newport Police Detective Mark Harmon, officers went to Hout Circle around 10:15 p.m. May 8 after getting a call about a disturbance.
Officers saw a large crowd of people, possibly as many as 200 people, and as they tried to disperse the crowd, at least two officers were injured, police said.
Details were scarce and Newport police did not release further details on the incident Saturday.
However, police said they expect several arrests in connection with the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.
