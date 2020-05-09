Region 8 student brings awareness to black man killed by two men while jogging

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University student dedicated her Friday’s run to a jogger who was violently killed.
Over the last 24 hours, new headlines have emerged after a video was released of Ahmaud Arbery, a black male was shot and killed in Georgia while jogging.
The running community and many others are coming together to show solidarity and demand justice for his death, joining together as one with the hashtag #IRunWithMaud.
“It hit me as a runner," Amelia Atwell said.
Three to four times a week, you can catch Amelia running.
She is working on her Doctorate in Environmental Sciences. For the most part, she has run for more than half of her life.
On Friday, her run was for a dedication; 2.23 miles in remembrance of Arbery, who was brutally killed February 23 in Georgia by a white father and son.
Friday was also Arbery’s birthday. He would have been 26.
“He was unfortunately gunned down in a senseless act of violence. It was just the little thing I could do," Atwell said.
Although she is here in Jonesboro, she said the story of his death spoke to her in another way.
“I’m hoping that Georgia can better its name and try to lose some of the racist tendencies that they have," Atwell said.
Amelia is from Ringgold, Georgia, a little over five and a half hours away from Brunswick, Ga.; the city that borders the town where Arbery was killed.
“It could have easily been avoided. I, unfortunately, saw the video and it was blatant," Atwell said.
She says she was raised to be cautious. Head up, eyes open and to especially watch for cars.
But, she never had to be concerned about her race.
“I don’t know what it’s like to worry when I go for a run about my safety, due to the color of my skin," Atwell said.
She is now calling for everyone to make a change.
“We need to do better, we need to be better," Atwell said. “People, in general, need to do better to avoid this type of situation. It’s completely unnecessary that his life ended in such a tragic way.”
She’s encouraging everyone to come together for causes they believe in.
As far as the two men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, they were arrested on Thursday after a national outcry. Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 have been charged in the murder.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.