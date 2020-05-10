Former Rivercrest QB Demilon Brown making strides UA-Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KAIT) - Demilon Brown shined under the Friday night lights while at Rivercrest. He led the Colts to a state championship in 2017.
He spent his freshmen year of 2019 at UA-Monticello where he started the year as a backup quarterback, but quickly found his way into the starting lineup by week 5.
“It was a big difference. You know everybody is faster and bigger and stronger out there, but really it’s just learning the defense and being able to read the defenses, that was the big thing that I really had to learn. You just got to work on little things that you knew you needed to improve on from your first to second year,” Brown said.
After becoming the starter he totaled over 1,800 yards of total offense. Throwing for nine touchdowns and rushing for five. He would go on to win the Great American Conference Freshman of the year award.
As he enters year number two with the Boll Weevils, his overall goals are simple.
“Just being able to you know win a conference title and get to the national playoffs, is a, would be a big goal for our team,” Brown said.
