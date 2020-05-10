GR8 JOB: Group holds weekly cookout, gives away crawfish to law enforcement, first responders, firefighters

Nearly 50 pounds of cooked crawfish were given away and sold Sunday during a weekly cookout in Cherry Valley, that event organizers say will go toward helping give back to the community. (Source: Weekly Roadside Entertainment Facebook)
CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - The road from Harrisburg to Wynne is typically busy every day.

However, Sunday, it was busier than ever as a group gave away and sold over 50 pounds of crawfish to give back to the community.

According to a Facebook post, Weekly Roadside Entertainment hosted the event on Highway 1 in the Cherry Valley area.

Michael Stephens with the group said the crawfish were given to law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and anyone else who works in the emergency services field.

One of our local officers came to acquire his free plate earlier! We still have plenty left!

The group hopes to make the event a weekly occurrence.

