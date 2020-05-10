Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HARVESTERS
Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas lawmakers to meet online to prep for session on virus
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are turning to virtual meetings to prepare for an upcoming session aimed at dealing with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, announced Friday that the virtual meetings, which will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, can begin before the Legislature reconvenes on May 21. Among the issues committees are discussing are the allocation of federal relief funding and the Kansas Department of Labor’s dated information technology infrastructure. The agency has been overwhelmed by the surge in unemployment claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-BARBER
Lawmakers tweet support for barber who operated amid virus
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican U.S. Senate candidates are tweeting their support for a Kansas barber who ran afoul of the law for operating his shop during the pandemic. Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall weighed in after Luke Aichele, a barber at Luke’s Barber Shop in McPherson, wrote about his troubles Friday on Facebook. Wagle wrote that an arrest warrant was issued for Aichele; Marshall wrote the barber was threatened with one. The Wichita Eagle reported that police could not be immediately reached for comment on the discrepancy.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS-DENNING NOT RUNNING
Kansas GOP leader pushing Medicaid plan not running again
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican legislator who worked with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on a plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas is not seeking re-election. Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Friday that it’s time for him to focus again on his wife and business. The Overland Park Republican is the retired CEO of an eye care and optical surgery company and was expected to have a tough re-election race this year. Denning has been majority leader since 2016. He helped block Medicaid expansion in 2019 but drafted his own plan in October and worked with Kelly on a bipartisan proposal that stalled.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
KANSAS CITY-FATAL SHOOTINGS
Violent week in Kansas City: 7 dead in 5 days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are concerned about a rise in deadly shootings across the region. The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that seven people died over a five-day period. The killings included an 18-year-old shot in a vehicle, a homicide outside downtown lofts, a fatal police shooting and two men allegedly killed by one shooter. Three homicides also were reported over the past week in Johnson County, Kansas. Data maintained by the Star shows there have been 60 killings so far in 2020, compared to 48 at this time last year.
WORKER PEPPER-SPRAYED
Wichita worker pepper-sprayed by robber
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An employee of a payday loan business in Wichita is recovering after an armed robber doused the man with pepper spray. Police say the crime happened Thursday afternoon at a Check N’ Go business. The robber, wearing a scarf over his face, demanded that the 49-year-old worker open the cash drawer. During the crime, police say, the employee suffered minor injuries after being doused in pepper spray. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a car.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS PARKS
Kansas state parks see 'significant' uptick in April visits
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state parks saw a “significant” increase in visits last month, especially with new users. State Parks Director Linda Lanterman says the increase in the last weeks of April offset the revenue state parks lost in March, when Kansas issued its stay-at-home order. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the number of visits is up about 200,000 from last April.